Pender commissioners debating whether to extend hospital contract with Novant

The Pender County Board of Commissioners is considering whether to allow the county's operating contract for Pender Medical Center to expire with Novant Health Inc.

The contract, which would end July 17 unless renewed, was inherited by Novant in January 2021 as part of its $5.3 billion acquisition of New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Pender owns the hospital. New Hanover Regional had operated the 86-bed Burgaw hospital on a lease basis for 23 years before the sale to Novant.

According to PortCityDaily.com of Wilmington, the Pender healthcare operation serves 21,000 patients annually when including an imaging center in Rocky Mount.

The commissioners renewed the contract with New Hanover in 2019 and with Novant in 2021.

On Tuesday, the commissioners voted 3-2 against hiring Juniper Advisory, a Chicago consulting firm that could have conducted a search for other health-care providers.

That signifies the commissioners may conduct their own search for other providers, according to Port City Daily.

Those are expected to include every other major N.C. health-care systems, including Atrium Health, Cone Health, Duke Health, UNC Health, Vidant Health and WakeMed.

Commission chairman David Piepmeyer was quoted Aug. 1 by Port City Daily as saying the board's interest in other health-care providers "was the result of a couple years' worth of meetings. We didn’t do this in haste.”

Novant said in a statement Thursday that "we remain committed to Pender County under the current operating agreement that ends July 2023."

"We've had discussions with Pender County leaders on long-term future options for health care, including our recommended alternative to an operating agreement.

"Novant Health is currently considering how best to support the expansion of health care facilities and services in Pender County."

That includes the New Hanover system announcing plans for a $210 million, 66-bed community hospital in the Scotts Hill community near the Pender County line.

The system's certificate-of-need application with the N.C. Division of Health Services Regulation list that the hospital, if approved, is projected to open in the fall of 2024.

With the purchase of New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Novant becomes southeastern North Carolina's dominant health-care provider.

It also operates Brunswick Medical Center in the nearby town of Bolivia, where it opened a $100 million, 78-bed community hospital in July 2011.

In April, Piepmeyer told Wilmington Business Journal that if Novant addressed the board’s concerns, goals and expectations, the search to pursue other providers would “go away.”

“No one should be against this, as it is just good business,” Piepmeyer said.

“We are trying to maximize and elevate the quality and quantity of medical services offered to all citizens for Pender County by considering all options and offers that may be available before our current operations lease runs out.”