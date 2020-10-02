Pennsylvania apartment investor makes big entrance splash into Forsyth marketplace

In May 2019, another affiliate of Peak Capital sold the 168-unit Hawk Ridge Apartments complex in Winston-Salem for $15.35 million.

The sale of the Clemmons Station and The Enclave properties are the latest in a long run of Forsyth apartment-complex sales over the past two years.

At least 46 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth for a combined $481.3 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.

The most expensive came on Dec. 11 when the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem was sold for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.

Driving the Triad apartment selling and building trends, according to economists, are millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996.

Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, said investors “are trying to find what few pockets of value there are left in the apartment market.”

“Prices have been bid up so much in larger markets, such as Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville, that investors are increasingly looking to markets that have been overlooked and show great potential for growth.

“Winston-Salem and Greensboro are at the top of the list of overlooked markets.”

