Pennsylvania apartment investor makes big entrance splash into Forsyth marketplace

A Pennsylvania residential real-estate group has made a major entrance into the Forsyth County apartment marketplace with purchases this week in Clemmons and Winston-Salem.
Morgan Properties, based in King of Prussia, Pa., spent $27.13 million to buy The Enclave at North Point property at 4260 Brownsboro Road in Winston-Salem. The Enclave is a 370-unit complex located on 28.15 acres.
Morgan paid $20.65 million to buy Clemmons Station property at 3405 Cook Place Drive. The complex contains 192 units on 20.54 acres.
The sellers in both instances were affiliates of Threshold Capital of West Des Moines, Iowa.
Both purchases are according to Forsyth Register of Deeds filings Friday. The sales were completed Tuesday.
Morgan officials could not be immediately reached for comment on the purchases. It also owns the Highland Ridge complex in High Point.
In a separate but related transaction, the Lexington Station apartment complex at 110 Ridge Mill Drive in Lexington was sold for $7.22 million by three affiliates of Threshold Capital to an affiliate of Peak Capital Partners of Provo, Utah, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds filing.
The sale of the 88-unit Lexington complex also was closed Tuesday.
In May 2019, another affiliate of Peak Capital sold the 168-unit Hawk Ridge Apartments complex in Winston-Salem for $15.35 million.
The sale of the Clemmons Station and The Enclave properties are the latest in a long run of Forsyth apartment-complex sales over the past two years.
At least 46 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth for a combined $481.3 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.
The most expensive came on Dec. 11 when the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem was sold for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.
Driving the Triad apartment selling and building trends, according to economists, are millennials — those born between 1981 and 1996.
Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, said investors “are trying to find what few pockets of value there are left in the apartment market.”
“Prices have been bid up so much in larger markets, such as Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville, that investors are increasingly looking to markets that have been overlooked and show great potential for growth.
“Winston-Salem and Greensboro are at the top of the list of overlooked markets.”
336-727-7376
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.