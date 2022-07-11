Pepsi Bottling plans $35 million expansion of Winston-Salem plant. Will add about 10 jobs

Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC announced Monday plans for a $35 million production expansion of its Union Cross Business Park facility in Winston-Salem.

The expansion involves a new bottling line that the company said "will improve efficiencies in ... manufacturing operations by optimizing production capacity."

The bottler said it will add up to 10 production jobs with the expansion, which is projected to start in 2023 and be operational by the end of 2024.

The bottler said it has a current workforce of 544 at the 390 Business Park Drive facility.

The line will be focused on many of the bottler’s largest growing brands, including Aquafina, Lipton Tea, and its own beverage brand Nature’s Twist.

“This investment is a promise to our customers and consumers that we will continue to meet their beverage needs and demonstrates our long-term commitment to the region and the state,” said Derek Hill, the bottler's president and chief executive.

“This investment allows us to continue operating at our best and ensures stable and well-paying jobs for years to come.”

Pepsi Bottling acquired the 526,000 square-foot production facility in 2012, saying it would spend at least $81.7 million on new equipment and property over seven years.

In 2021, the company leased an additional 316,000 square feet in warehouse space to meet increased storage needs.

The company said it would retain its local workforce of 307 with the 2012 expansion, but it did not say how many new jobs would be created. In a 2012 legal economic-incentives notice filed by the Forsyth Board of Commissioners, the company said it would add at least 198 jobs.

In return, the company was made eligible for nearly $1.74 million in local incentives — $1 million from the city of Winston-Salem and $737,582 from the county.

The new bottling line would produce millions of cases of beverages per year, as well as manufacture bottles made from 100% recycled material.

“Running our operations responsibly and sustainably is paramount," said Matthew Bucherati, PBV's senior vice president of operations & supply chain.

"This new line incorporates the latest bottling technology, allowing us to keep up with demand while remaining good stewards in communities where we operate."

In April 2021, the second logistics center operated by the bottler was been sold for $30.05 million. The 28.73-acre tract at 295 Business Park Drive in Union Cross Business Park contains a 315,444-square-foot building.

The buyer is MDC NC3 LP, an affiliate of publicly traded Realty Income Corp. of San Diego.

In February 2021, the bottler's logistics center at 390 Business Park Drive was sold for nearly $35 million to a Chicago-based affiliate of Griffin Capital Real Estate Co. of El Segundo, Calif.

The complex consists of 51.5 acres and a 526,320-square-foot building.