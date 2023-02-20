Pepsi Bottling Ventures LLC, which has more than 550 employees in Winston-Salem, has disclosed a data breach affecting the personal information of its 2,300 workforce in five states.

Pepsi Bottling Ventures, based in Raleigh, is the largest bottler of Pepsi-Cola beverages in the United States.

It is responsible for manufacturing, selling and distributing Pepsi beverages from 18 facilities in North Carolina, Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina and Virginia.

Pepsi Bottling Ventures could not be reached for comment about the data breach.

It does not have a news release about the incident on its website. It has not said how many current or former employees have been affected, nor revealed the type of malware used in the attack.

According to SecurityWeek.com, it’s unclear if the attack was conducted by a ransomware group.

According to industry media reports and law firms soliciting Pepsi Bottling Ventures employees and clients, employees began to be informed of the data breach on Feb. 10.

However, the manufacturer learned Jan. 10 that unauthorized activity was reported on certain internal information-technology systems.

The data breach by an unknown group dates back to at least Dec. 23 and involves installing malware and downloading certain information contained on the accessed IT systems,

According to the reports and law firm, the last known date of unauthorized IT system access was Jan. 19.

In one company disclosure to employees, affected information varies by individual.

That information can include: first and last names (including individual and/or parents' legal surname prior to marriage); home address; email address; financial account information (including a limited number of passwords, PIN codes, or other access numbers); state and federal government issued identification numbers, such as driver license numbers, identification cards, Social Security numbers and passport information; digital signatures; and information related to benefits and employment, including certain limited medical history, health and health insurance claims, and health insurance information such as policy numbers.

"At this time, we are not aware of any identity theft or fraud involving your personal information, but out of abundance of caution, we are providing you with an overview of the incident, our ongoing response, and resources available to you right now to help protect yourself from any potential consequences," according to the employee notification.

"We reported the incident to law enforcement and are cooperating with their investigation."

The company said it has suspended all the affected systems and reset all company passwords following the incident.

The company is offering a year’s “free-of-cost” identity monitoring services through Kroll for affected individuals.

In July, the company announced plans for a $35 million production expansion of its Union Cross Business Park facility in Winston-Salem.

The expansion involves a new bottling line that the company said “will improve efficiencies in ... manufacturing operations by optimizing production capacity.”

The bottler said it will add up to 10 production jobs with the expansion, which is projected to start in 2023 and be operational by the end of 2024 in the 526,320-square-foot building at 390 Business Park Drive.

The line will be focused on many of the bottler’s largest growing brands, including Aquafina, Lipton Tea, and its own beverage brand Nature’s Twist.

The new bottling line would produce millions of cases of beverages per year, as well as manufacture bottles made from 100% recycled material.

In 2021, the bottler began operating at 295 Business Park Drive in a 315,444-square-foot building for warehouse space to meet increased storage needs.