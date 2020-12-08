Pet food maker bringing 129 jobs to Rockingham County

Rockingham County has gained a second commitment from a major pet-food manufacturer.

Farmina Pet Food USA said Tuesday it will place its North American headquarters and manufacturing operations in Reidsville, creating 129 jobs and spending $28.48 million on capital investments over five years.

The goal is for production to begin in 2022 and to be at full capacity in 2023, according to Reidsville economic officials.

On Sept. 30, Nestle Purina PetCare Co. confirmed plans to create 300 jobs and invest $450 million in converting the former MillerCoors plant in Eden into a dry dog-food plant by 2022.

Farmina, family owned and based in Italy, is a provider of high end food for dogs and cats.

Farmina also has production facilities in Brazil and Serbia, and a sales and marketing office in New York City.

The campus in Reidsville Industrial Park will feature research and development operations that will include a microbiological and chemical laboratory, along with warehousing.

The workforce will include positions ranging from machine operators and shipping clerks to veterinarians and chemical technicians. The company did not disclose its hiring plans and when it expects to begin production.