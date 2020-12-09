Pet food maker bringing 129 jobs to the Triad

Rockingham County has gained a second commitment from a major pet-food manufacturer.
Farmina Pet Food USA said Tuesday it will place its North American headquarters and manufacturing operations in Reidsville, creating 129 jobs and spending $28.48 million on capital investments over five years.
The goal is for production to begin in 2022 and to be at full capacity in 2023, according to Reidsville economic officials.
On Sept. 30, Nestle Purina PetCare Co. confirmed plans to create 300 jobs and invest $450 million in converting the former MillerCoors plant in Eden into a dry dog-food plant by 2022.
Farmina, family owned and based in Italy, is a provider of high end food for dogs and cats.
Farmina also has production facilities in Brazil and Serbia, and a sales and marketing office in New York City.
The campus in Reidsville Industrial Park will feature research and development operations that will include a microbiological and chemical laboratory, along with warehousing.
The workforce will include positions ranging from machine operators and shipping clerks to veterinarians and chemical technicians. The company did not disclose its hiring plans and when it expects to begin production.
Angelo Russo, Farmina Holding’s owner and chief executive, said the company “plans to further invest in the Southeast to develop a network of family owned regional farms that meet our farm-to-table ingredient quality standards.”
The jobs will pay an average $46,722 per year. By comparison, Rockingham County’s annual average is $35,146.
The company has been made eligible for up to $1.83 million in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program. It also will received local incentives from Reidsville and the county board of commissioners.
"Farmina is another addition to a much diversified manufacturing base, providing a wide range of jobs and opportunities for our citizens of Reidsville, Rockingham County and the region," Reidsville Mayor Jay Donecker said in a statement.
"During the past five years Reidsville has made a concerted effort with its county and state partners to attract new industries and assist existing manufacturers grow. This has resulted in the creation of more than 1,500 new jobs here."
Purina plans to begin hiring in early to mid-2021. The company projects achieving its hiring commitment in 2024.
Purina will take over 1.3-million square feet of production space that sits on a 1,365-acre site. The plant has been idle since September 2016.
The average Purina job would pay $42,053 a year, according to the news release.
Purina has been made eligible for up to $49 million in combined state and local economic incentives.
N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger's office said Purina is receiving a Job Development Investment Grant award of $4.3 million over 12 years.
According to a state Economic Investment Committee executive project summary, Purina also has been made eligible for up to $16.06 million in a state sales-tax exemption and an additional $4.8 million in state incentives.
Rockingham has made Purina eligible for up to $19.08 million in incentives, along with $5.34 million from Eden.
