Peters Development buys another Triad shopping center

Peters Development LLC’s Triad commercial real-estate buying spree has resumed with the $9.45 million purchase of an Eastchester Drive shopping center in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.

The property at 274 Eastchester Drive sits on 5.95 acres and contains 63,822-square-feet of retail space. The seller is LSP Verris Eastchester LLC of Royal Oak, Mich.

In December, Peters paid $5.01 million for the Fairfield Square Shopping Center in High Point. The 9.49-acre shopping center at 2831 S. Main St. contains 88,288 square feet and is anchored by Food Lion.

On Nov. 30, Peters spent $2.1 million to buy a former drugstore site in High Point at 2805 S. Main St.

In October 2019, Peters spent $2 million to buy the former J.D. Byrider used-auto dealership site in Kernersville. The 10,193-square-foot property is on 3.9 acres at 975 S. N.C. 66.

In November 2018, Peters spent $2.9 million to buy Northchase Shopping Center at 5041 University Parkway in Winston-Salem. Bethany Medical Center has a 5,600-square-feet location in the renamed Peters Plaza.

