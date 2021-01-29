 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peters Development buys another Triad shopping center
0 comments

Peters Development buys another Triad shopping center

{{featured_button_text}}

Peters Development LLC’s Triad commercial real-estate buying spree has resumed with the $9.45 million purchase of an Eastchester Drive shopping center in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.

The property at 274 Eastchester Drive sits on 5.95 acres and contains 63,822-square-feet of retail space. The seller is LSP Verris Eastchester LLC of Royal Oak, Mich.

In December, Peters paid $5.01 million for the Fairfield Square Shopping Center in High Point. The 9.49-acre shopping center at 2831 S. Main St. contains 88,288 square feet and is anchored by Food Lion.

On Nov. 30, Peters spent $2.1 million to buy a former drugstore site in High Point at 2805 S. Main St.

In October 2019, Peters spent $2 million to buy the former J.D. Byrider used-auto dealership site in Kernersville. The 10,193-square-foot property is on 3.9 acres at 975 S. N.C. 66.

In November 2018, Peters spent $2.9 million to buy Northchase Shopping Center at 5041 University Parkway in Winston-Salem. Bethany Medical Center has a 5,600-square-feet location in the renamed Peters Plaza.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News