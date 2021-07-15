Peters Development buys High Point retail properties

Peters Development LLC’s Triad commercial real-estate buying spree has been expanded with the $8.62 million purchase of two High Point commercial real-estate properties.

According to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday, Peters bought the 15,300-square-foot Oxford Station property at 2313 N. Main St., and the property at 2317 N. Main St. that has Verizon as its tenant. Sellers are Oxford Station Management LLC, Jerry and Stephanie Bynum and Anodyne Yoke LLC.

Last week, Peters paid $6.95 million for a Jamestown shopping center that it plans to convert into a Bethany medical facility. The 6.36-acre Forestdale Plaza property at 108 W. Main St. contains 11,054 square feet.

In the past two years, Peters has closed on three other shopping-center deals in High Point: a 22,152-square-foot shopping site at 2100 N. Main St.; a 63,822-square-foot site at 274 Eastchester Drive; and an 88,288-square-foot site at 2831 S. Main St.

In October 2019, Peters spent $2 million to buy the former J.D. Byrider used-auto dealership site in Kernersville. The 10,193-square-foot property is on 3.9 acres at 975 S. N.C. 66.

In November 2018, Peters spent $2.9 million to buy Northchase Shopping Center at 5041 University Parkway in Winston-Salem. Bethany Medical Center has a 5,600-square-feet location in the renamed Peters Plaza.

