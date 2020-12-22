Peters Development buys High Point shopping center for $5M

Peters Development LLC’s Triad commercial real-estate buying spree has expanded to include paying $5.01 million for the Fairfield Square Shopping Center in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The 9.49-acre shopping center at 2831 S. Main St. contains 88,288 square feet and is anchored by Food Lion.

The seller is RCC Fairfield Square LLC of Richmond, Va.

On Nov. 30, Peters spent $2.1 million to buy a former drugstore site in High Point at 2805 S. Main St.

In October 2019, Peters spent $2 million to buy the former J.D. Byrider used-auto dealership site in Kernersville. The 10,193-square-foot property is on 3.9 acres at 975 S. N.C. 66.

In November 2018, Bethany spent $2.9 million to buy Northchase Shopping Center at 5041 University Parkway in Winston-Salem. Bethany Medical Center has a 5,600-square-feet location in the renamed Peters Plaza.

