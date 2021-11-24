Peters Development buys High Point shopping center site

Peters Development LLC’s multi-year buying spree of Triad commercial retail space has continued by paying $8.84 million for four tracts off Westchester Drive in High Point.

A Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday listed the properties at 1912, 2100, 2100R and 2200 Westchester Drive. The main property is the Westchester Centre shopping center at 2200 Westchester, which is anchored by Food Lion.

The seller was RCC Westchester Centre LLC of Richmond, Va.

In October, Peters paid $16.6 million for the Whitaker Square shopping center in Winston-Salem. The 82,760-square-foot center at 1955 N. Peacehaven Road that has Harris Teeter as a longtime anchor tenant.

Whitaker Square represents Peters’ largest purchase in terms of market value and square footage, said Dan Hill, vice president and director of real estate for the developer.

The planned Bethany facility at 1965 N. Peace Haven Road is projected to open in early 2022. It would be Bethany’s third medical facility in Winston-Salem, counting practices at 160 Kimel Forest Drive and 5093 University Parkway.

