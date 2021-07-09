Peters Development buys Jamestown shopping center

Peters Development LLC’s Triad commercial real-estate buying spree has resumed with the $6.95 million purchase of a Jamestown shopping center, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The 6.36-acre Forestdale Plaza property at 108 W. Main St. contains 11,054 square feet and is anchored by Food Lion.

The seller is RCC Forestdale LLC and TF Forestdale LLC, both of Richmond, Va.

In the past two years, Peters has closed on three shopping-center deals in High Point: a $3.45 million purchase of a 22,152-square-foot shopping site at 2100 N. Main St., a $9.45 million purchase of a 63,822-square-foot site at 274 Eastchester Drive; and an 88,288-square-foot site at 2831 S. Main St.

In October 2019, Peters spent $2 million to buy the former J.D. Byrider used-auto dealership site in Kernersville. The 10,193-square-foot property is on 3.9 acres at 975 S. N.C. 66.

In November 2018, Peters spent $2.9 million to buy Northchase Shopping Center at 5041 University Parkway in Winston-Salem. Bethany Medical Center has a 5,600-square-feet location in the renamed Peters Plaza.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.