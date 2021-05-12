Peters Development buys office building in High Point

Peters Development LLC’s Triad commercial real-estate buying spree has resumed with the $1.05 million purchase of an office building in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The property at 312 N. Elm St. consists of 0.73 acres and a 4,790-square-foot building. The seller is The Dental Foundation of N.C. Inc. of Chapel Hill.

In the past year, Peters has closed on three real-estate deals in High Point: a $3.45 million purchase of a 22,152-square-foot shopping center at 2100 N. Main St., a $9.45 million purchase of a 63,822-square-foot shipping center at 274 Eastchester Drive; and an 88,288-square-foot shipping center at 2831 S. Main St.

In October 2019, Peters spent $2 million to buy the former J.D. Byrider used-auto dealership site in Kernersville. The 10,193-square-foot property is on 3.9 acres at 975 S. N.C. 66.

In November 2018, Peters spent $2.9 million to buy Northchase Shopping Center at 5041 University Parkway in Winston-Salem. Bethany Medical Center has a 5,600-square-feet location in the renamed Peters Plaza.

