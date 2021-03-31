Peters Development continues retail buying spree

Peters Development LLC’s Triad commercial real-estate buying spree has resumed with the $3.45 million purchase of a North Main Street shopping center in High Point, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The property at 2100 N. Main St. consists of 1.54 acres and 22,152 square feet of retail space. The seller is Manchester Partners LLC of Mooresville.

Peters’ closed in January on a $9.45 million purchase of a shopping center at 274 Eastchester Drive. The property sits on 5.95 acres and contains 63,822-square-feet of retail space.

In December, Peters paid $5.01 million for the Fairfield Square Shopping Center in High Point. The 9.49-acre shopping center at 2831 S. Main St. contains 88,288 square feet and is anchored by Food Lion.

In October 2019, Peters spent $2 million to buy the former J.D. Byrider used-auto dealership site in Kernersville. The 10,193-square-foot property is on 3.9 acres at 975 S. N.C. 66.

In November 2018, Peters spent $2.9 million to buy Northchase Shopping Center at 5041 University Parkway in Winston-Salem. Bethany Medical Center has a 5,600-square-feet location in the renamed Peters Plaza.

