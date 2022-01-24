Pfafftown commercial property sold for $850,000

A 29.6-acre property off Reynolda Road in Pfafftown has been sold for $850,000 to a Mount Airy group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The property at 6785 Reynolda Road is zoned for general industrial and residential use. It has a 17,272-square-foot building on the property.

It is located near the planned path of the Northern Beltway for that section and contains a portion of the former 67 Motors business at 6775 Reynolda Road.

The buyer is COC Investments LLC, with a listed address of 2049 W. Pine St.

The seller is Southeast Land Holdings LLC of York, S.C.

