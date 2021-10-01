Pharmaceutical manufacturer Cambrex plans High Point expansion

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Cambrex Corp. said Friday it will create 78 new jobs in High Point as part of a $30 million manufacturing expansion.

Cambrex focuses on the small molecule sector that provides drug substance, drug product and analytical services across the entire drug lifecycle.

With 40 years’ experience, Cambrex serves clients in North America and Europe by providing full-service research, development and commercial manufacturing.

The expansion will affect its small batch manufacturing capacity with additional production and laboratory space.

The company’s new positions include operations, scientists, quality assurance and administrative personnel. The average annual salary for all new positions is $96,167. By comparison, Guilford County’s overall average annual wage is $50,603.

The company has been made eligible for up to $200,000 in performance-based incentives from the state’s One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.

