Philadelphia group pays $3.75 million for West End tracts

A Philadelphia-based business has spent a combined $3.75 million to buy four tracts off Bridge and Mill Works streets in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The properties are listed as: 800 Mill Works St., 0.83 acres and a 15,800-square-foot building; 1151 Canal St., 0.41 acres and 11,167-square-foot building; 915 Bridge St., 0.26 acres and a 7,200-square-foot building; and 0 Bridge St., 0.09 acres.

The buyer of the tracts is Radar West End LLC.

The seller of the 915 Bridge tract is Hoots Brothers LLC of Winston-Salem, which received $850,000. The seller of the other tracts is West End Mill Works LLC of Winston-Salem, which received $2.9 million.

