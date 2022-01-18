Philadelphia group pays $3.75 million for West End tracts

A Philadelphia-based business has spent a combined $3.75 million to buy four tracts off Bridge and Mill Works streets in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The properties are listed as: 800 Mill Works St., 0.83 acres and a 15,800-square-foot building; 1151 Canal St., 0.41 acres and 11,167-square-foot building; 915 Bridge St., 0.26 acres and a 7,200-square-foot building; and 0 Bridge St., 0.09 acres.
The buyer of the tracts is Radar West End LLC.
The seller of the 915 Bridge tract is Hoots Brothers LLC of Winston-Salem, which received $850,000. The seller of the other tracts is West End Mill Works LLC of Winston-Salem, which received $2.9 million.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.