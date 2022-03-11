Philip Morris gains another FDA approval for heated cigarette

The Food and Drug Administration said Friday it has issued a modified-risk order to Philip Morris Products SA that authorizes the marketing of the IQOS 3 system holder and charger with three specific messages.

In December 2020, the FDA issued a marketing order to Philip Morris Products SA that authorizes the sale of the IQOS 3 system holder and charger.

The FDA said the latest authorization covers a new modified-risk tobacco applications submitted by the company.

IQOS is Philip Morris’ main heat-not-burn traditional cigarette product. The FDA issued a marketing order for the IQOS 1 version in April 2019.

The FDA said the marketing order “does not mean this product is safe or FDA-approved.”

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.