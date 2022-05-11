Philip Morris International offers $16 billion for Swedish Match to expand smokefree product line

Philip Morris International Inc. confirmed Wednesday that an affiliate has made a $16 billion all-cash offer for Swedish Match AB in a potential industry-changing deal.

The PMI affiliate, Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V.1, is offering a 39.4% premium compared with Swedish Match's closing share price of $7.56 in U.S. dollars on Monday.

The manufacturers said that an offer document is expected to be made public by June 22, while the acceptance period in the offer is expected to start June 23 and expire Sept. 30.

PMI said it would "preserve and develop" Swedish Match's operational presence in Sweden, where much of the company’s workforce is located, as well as its U.S. headquarters in Richmond, Va.

Swedish Match Inc. made industry history in October 2019 when eight General Snus styles made it through the Food and Drug Administration’s lengthy gauntlet for gaining authorization as a modified-risk product. Its Zyn oral nicotine product holds a 64% U.S. market share.

A modified-risk tobacco product application seeks FDA approval to advertise those products as reduced-harm or reduced-risk compared with cigarettes.

"Underpinned by compelling strategic and financial rationale, this combination would create a global smoke-free champion — strengthened by complementary geographic footprints, commercial capabilities and product portfolios — and open up significant platforms for growth in the U.S. and internationally," PMI chief executive Jacek Olczak said in a statement.

"Swedish Match's dedicated employees and management have steadfastly pursued the company's vision of a world without cigarettes, while delivering very strong results."

PMI said in the news release that it "values how Swedish Match has: relentlessly pursued tobacco harm reduction through its range of smoke-free products; received authorizations for its products via strict regulatory pathways in the U.S.; and reshaped the public health environment in countries such as Sweden and Norway."

PMI said another incentive for the megadeal is "leveraging Swedish Match's substantial operational platform in the U.S. to unlock commercial opportunities across other smoke-free categories in the coming years."

Follows pattern

The proposed megadeal follows the pattern of PMI and Altria Group Inc. of buying their way into a tobacco category when it has struggled to develop its own products.

PMI said that since 2008, it has invested more than $9 billion in researching, developing, and commercializing its smoke-free products.

PMI said in 2021 that 30% of its revenue comes from smoke-free products. It has stated plans to be mostly smoke-free by the end of 2025.

For example, Altria paid $12.8 billion in December 2018 for a 35% stake in Juul Labs Inc., maker of the top-selling electronic cigarette Juul until recently passed by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s Vuse.

As part of the Juul investment, Altria discontinued production of its electronic cigarette NuMark, which had struggled to gain traction among vapers. It agreed to not develop and market its own e-cigs products for up to six years as long as Altria is providing services to Juul Labs.

However, by January 2020, Altria had written down for a second time the value of the investment to $4.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019.

In November, the U.S. Trade Representative affirmed a pivotal legal victory by British American Tobacco Plc involving its patent-infringement lawsuit against rival PMI.

On Sept. 29, the U.S. International Trade Commission issued a final determination of a violation of the Tariff Act of 1930 by Philip Morris USA Inc. and Altria Client Services LLC as it related to two BAT product patents.

PM USA is barred from importing PMI’s IQOS 2.4, IQOS 3, IQOS 3 Duo heat-not-burn cigarette products. It also was ordered to halt future sales of those products — marketed as Marlboro HeatSticks — already in the U.S.

Analyst reactions

The megadeal drew mixed responses from industry analysts and anti-tobacco analysts for potential impact on the manufacturers and their rivals.

"While we take no view on the likelihood of a deal materializing, we believe an acquisition of Swedish Match has strategic merit for PMI given the U.S. market is the most lucrative nicotine market in the world with strong and highly predictable/stable cash flows,' said Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog.

"It would provide PMI access to the fast-growing and high margin oral nicotine pouch category with Zyn."

Herzog said PMI could access to the U.S. market for its Veev electronic cigarette product if approved by the FDA. Philip Morris USA can't distribute Veev because of its Juul ownership stake.

Owning Swedish Match also could open the door to resuming distribution of Marlboro HeatSticks in the U.S. if PMI and Philip Morris USA chose to end their exclusive license/distribution rights for iQOS by April 2024, Herzog said.

"We view this potential acquisition as a strategic neutral — and possibly negative — for Altria as PMI could become a formidable competitor on Altria's home turf."

Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain also cited the potential ending of the iQOS collaboration between PMI and Altria as a potential ripple effect from the megadeal.

He said it also could serve to preclude any prospects for reuniting PMI and Altria.

"If PMI were to acquire Swedish Match, then Altria would face a significant competitive threat from PMI in the U.S. with its On! oral-nicotine product and on its core cigarette business should PMI commercialize iQOS through Swedish Match," Jain said.

"Altria now has no incentive to come to an agreement with PMI on iQOS. We now expect a prolonged litigation between PMI and Altria on the iQOS distribution agreement."

Cowen & Co. analyst Vivian Azer said that "while the companies did not quantify potential revenue synergies, the strategic rationale of the transaction make sense to us."

"This compliments PMI's smokefree exposure (30% of revenues), and would further PMI's aspiration to generate over 50% of sales from smoke-free products in 2025.

"What's more, SWMA offers a scalable platform in the U.S."

Azer said that "we believe that Altria was aware of this risk in announcing organic innovation in both the modern oral tobacco and heat-not-burn categories at CAGNY."

"It remains to be seen whether these will be sufficient offsets, as the company has a somewhat challenged track record of organic novel innovation."

