Philip Morris International plans major U.S. push on heated cigarettes

Philip Morris International Inc. has placed a $2.7 billion wager on the future of heat-not-burn cigarettes sales in the United States.

The company said Thursday it has reached an agreement with Altria Group Inc. to gain full rights to Altria’s IQOS products in the U.S. as of April 30, 2024.

PMI also announced Wednesday it was upping its offer to buy Swedish Match AB by 9.4%.

However, the Wall Street Journal reported the new $15.7 billion value of the all-cash offer is slightly down from the $16 billion offer made in May “because of the appreciation in the U.S. currency against the Swedish krona.”

PMI, which was spun off from Altria in 2008, said IQOS is the world’s leading smoke-free product, with $9 billion in annual net revenue business outside the U.S. in 2021.

However, the product hasn’t been available in the U.S. since November because of a legal dispute involving Philip Morris USA that does not affect PMI.

“Our commercial plans include full-scale launches in key cities and regions with rapid progression to a national presence, and we believe that IQOS heat-not-burn products could account for around 10% of total U.S. cigarette and heated tobacco unit volume by 2030,” PMI chief executive Jacek Olczak said in a statement.

The new agreement will provide PMI will full commercialization rights to IQOS, but it will lose access to market the products as Marlboro, the No. 1 U.S. tobacco brand.

PMI paid $1 billion in cash to Altria as part of the new agreement, with the remaining $1.7 billion, plus interest, due by July.

“We are ready to invest behind IQOS to bring it to market at scale across the U.S., leveraging the proven capabilities of our outstanding commercial engine, which we will deploy domestically during the transition period to April 30, 2024,” Olczak said.

PMI has said it would “preserve and develop” Swedish Match’s operational presence in Sweden, where much of the company’s workforce is located, as well as its U.S. headquarters in Richmond, Va.

Swedish Match Inc. made industry history in October 2019 when eight General Snus styles made it through the Food and Drug Administration’s lengthy gauntlet for gaining authorization as a modified-risk product. Its Zyn oral nicotine product holds a 64% U.S. market share.

“The route-to-market is clear given the well-established distribution and retail channels in the U.S., and we are well prepared to proceed autonomously to develop IQOS and the rest of our smoke-free portfolio should the offer for Swedish Match fail.”

Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog said Thursday that she “broadly views this agreement as positive for Altria as it provides Altria with a large influx of cash and increases its optionality with regard to developing its own smoke-free products, two of which are in the final design stage, including a heated tobacco product.”

On Sept. 30, Altria cleared the way to re-enter the electronic-cigarette marketplace after choosing to permanently end its non-compete agreement with Juul Labs Inc.

Although the decision had been expected by analysts, it’s still remarkable given that Altria made an industry-shaking $12.8 billion investment into Juul Labs in December 2018 that gave it a 35% ownership stake.

As part of the investment, Altria discontinued production of its electronic cigarette NuMark, which had struggled to gain traction among vapers. Altria agreed to not develop and market its own e-cigarettes products for up to six years as long as Altria is providing services to Juul Labs.

On July 28, Altria disclosed it had written down its investment value in Juul Labs to an estimated fair value of $450 million. At $450 million, the investment value is just 3.5% of the original Altria expenditure.

Herzog said she views the PMI portion of the agreement “as broadly neutral, as we now see a longer road ahead without access to: the Marlboro brand name; Altria’s salesforce — PMI will essentially have to start from scratch in terms of educating a new team; and Altria’s industry-leading analytics on adult smoker behavior and preferences.”

Legal, regulatory dispute

The international version of IQOS gained Food and Drug Administration authorization for sale in April 2019 — with the caveat that it does not mean “these products are safe or FDA approved.”

PMI said that following the FDA’s authorization, the agreement covered an initial five-year commercialization term for the product through April 2024. There was the potential for a five-year extension to April 2029.

“This agreement gives PMI full U.S. commercialization rights to IQOS within approximately 18 months and provides a clear path to fulfilling the product’s full potential in the world’s largest smoke-free market, leveraging PMI’s full strategic and financial commitment to IQOS’s success,” Olczak said.

“The agreement also avoids what could have been an uncertain and protracted legal process that would have severely hindered the fast deployment of IQOS in the U.S.”

In September 2021, the U.S. International Trade Commission issued a final determination of a violation of the Tariff Act of 1930 by Philip Morris USA Inc. and Altria Client Services LLC as it related to two British American Tobacco Plc product patents.

The lawsuit was filed by three Reynolds business units — R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., RAI Strategic Holdings Inc. and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.

As a result of the ITC ruling, PM USA is barred from importing PMI’s IQOS 2.4, IQOS 3, IQOS 3 Duo heat-not-burn cigarette products. It also was ordered to halt future sales of those products — marketed as Marlboro HeatSticks — already in the U.S.

“The company views IQOS as a very substantial growth opportunity in the U.S. smoke-free market, whose retail value represents around 60% of that for the rest of the world, excluding China,” PMI said.

“The U.S. opportunity for IQOS is particularly significant given the clear demand from American adult smokers for credible smoke-free alternatives to cigarettes and the limited success to date of current offerings to fully switch adult smokers away from cigarettes.”

PMI said it is “already well advanced in its plans for the commercialization of IQOS in the U.S.

That includes domestic manufacturing, regulatory submissions — including pre-market tobacco applications for its heat-not-burn Iluma-brand products in the second half of 2023 — as well as the development of U.S. sales, distribution, retail, consumer engagement and support capabilities over the next 18 months.

“We see an accelerated path to profitability with an attractive payback period enhanced by the absence of a PMI domestic combustible tobacco business.”