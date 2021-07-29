Philip Morris USA halts U.S. expansion of heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes

The groups are R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., RAI Strategic Holdings Inc. and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.

The Reynolds affiliates are requesting a temporary and a permanent injunction against the importation, sale and distribution of PMI’s IQOS products, as well as “enhanced damages,” alleging “defendants’ infringement has been and continues to be deliberate, willful and unlicensed.”

The complaint focuses on three heat-not-burn technology patents held by the company. The patents were issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark office between November 2012 and December 2019. An additional two patents are involved in a separate legal proceeding before the patent and trademark office.

Judge Clark Cheney ruled in May there has been a violation of the Tariff Act of 1930 involving two patents.

The violations affect “the importation into the United States, the sale for importation, or the sale within the United States after importation of certain tobacco heating articles and components.”

Reynolds said in a May statement that “we expect the administrative law judge will recommend that the ITC issue an exclusion order preventing Philip Morris and Altria from importing the infringing IQOS products into the United States.”