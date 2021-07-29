Philip Morris USA halts U.S. expansion of heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes

Philip Morris USA Inc. said Thursday it has paused further U.S. expansion of its heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes following an unfavorable U.S. International Trade Commission ruling Tuesday.
The manufacturer, a subsidiary of Altria Group Inc., disclosed its decision as part of its second-quarter financial report.
In May, British American Tobacco Plc received a preliminary U.S. legal victory in its patent-infringement lawsuit against rival Philip Morris International Inc.
An administrative law judge at the commission issued an initial determination that PMI’s IQOS products — marketed as Marlboro HeatSticks — infringe on patents owned by the BAT Group.
On Tuesday, the full commission accepted the judge's findings and recommendations.
According to the PM USA report, the findings and recommendations include "a ban on the importation of the IQOS electronic device, Marlboro HeatSticks and component parts into the United States, and on the sale of any such products previously imported into the United States."
The commission's final order is subject to review by the U.S. Trade Representative and federal courts.
"Due to this uncertainty, PM USA has delayed further expansion of IQOS and Marlboro HeatSticks," the company said.
Neither BAT nor Reynolds American Inc. could be reached for immediate comment on the commission's ruling and PM USA's business decision.
BAT's heat-not-burn traditional cigarette brand glo had a 38% year-over-year increase in revenue during the first half of 2021.
The IQOS products debuted in test markets in Atlanta in October 2019 and Richmond, Va., in November 2019.
During the second quarter, PM USA expanded retail distribution of Marlboro HeatSticks into the Triad and other metro areas of North Carolina, as well as northern Virginia and Georgia.
The expansion contributed to Marlboro HeatSticks' retail sales volume jumping by nearly 40%, including reaching a 0.8% market share for overall cigarettes in Atlanta, as well as 0.5% in Charlotte.
"At the end of the day, it is still a competitive race between the big companies," said Scott Ballin, past chairman of the anti-smoking alliance Coalition of Science or Health.
"For me, Altria/PM's 'pause' seems warranted given the legal issues at this time."
Background
A patent-infringement lawsuit was filed in April 2020 by three Reynolds business units focused on the technology involved in making heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes.
The groups are R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., RAI Strategic Holdings Inc. and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.
The Reynolds affiliates are requesting a temporary and a permanent injunction against the importation, sale and distribution of PMI’s IQOS products, as well as “enhanced damages,” alleging “defendants’ infringement has been and continues to be deliberate, willful and unlicensed.”
The complaint focuses on three heat-not-burn technology patents held by the company. The patents were issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark office between November 2012 and December 2019. An additional two patents are involved in a separate legal proceeding before the patent and trademark office.
Judge Clark Cheney ruled in May there has been a violation of the Tariff Act of 1930 involving two patents.
The violations affect “the importation into the United States, the sale for importation, or the sale within the United States after importation of certain tobacco heating articles and components.”
Reynolds said in a May statement that “we expect the administrative law judge will recommend that the ITC issue an exclusion order preventing Philip Morris and Altria from importing the infringing IQOS products into the United States.”
“Infringement of our intellectual property undermines our ability to invest and innovate, and thereby reduce the health impact of our business, which is why we will defend our intellectual property robustly across the globe.”
Philip Morris International said in a May statement that the ruling "is one step in a long process that does not have an immediate effect, and we look forward to next presenting our position to the commission itself."
"Importantly, two of the Reynolds (BAT) patents at issue are currently being reviewed by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office."
BAT has filed a similar complaint against PMI with the International Trade Commission, citing plans to sell glo, BAT’s version of heat-not-burn, in Germany beginning in 2020.
IQOS works by the smoker pushing a button to turn on the heater, and then drawing on the heated tobacco unit to inhale a nicotine-containing tobacco vapor. Once the heated tobacco unit is used up, the consumer removes it from the holder, and then it can be disposed in a waste bin.
The international version of IQOS gained Food and Drug Administration authorization for sale in April 2019 — with the caveat that it does not mean “these products are safe or FDA approved.”
The IQOS components cited by the Reynolds affiliates are the product’s holder (a rechargeable and reusable power unit), disposable tobacco stick, and charger.
