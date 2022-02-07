 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Physical therapy group opens Mocksville clinic
0 Comments

Physical therapy group opens Mocksville clinic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The BenchMark Physical Therapy group said Monday it has opened an outpatient clinic at 810 Valley Road in Mocksville.

The clinic, affiliated with Upstream Rehabilitation, offers in-person and telehealth services for orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilition.

Clinic director is Ryan Dickerman. Office hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

To make an appointment, go to benchmarkpt.com or call (336) 753-3050.

The group also has two offices in Winston-Salem and one each in Kernersville and Thomasville. It has more than 50 clinics altogether in North Carolina.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaun White Returns to Winter Olympics

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert