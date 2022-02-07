Physical therapy group opens Mocksville clinic

The BenchMark Physical Therapy group said Monday it has opened an outpatient clinic at 810 Valley Road in Mocksville.

The clinic, affiliated with Upstream Rehabilitation, offers in-person and telehealth services for orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilition.

Clinic director is Ryan Dickerman. Office hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays.

To make an appointment, go to benchmarkpt.com or call (336) 753-3050.

The group also has two offices in Winston-Salem and one each in Kernersville and Thomasville. It has more than 50 clinics altogether in North Carolina.

