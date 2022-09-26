Piedmont Federal becomes mutual holding company. Move allows more marketplace flexibility.

Piedmont Federal Savings Bank has completed its transition from a mutual savings bank to a mutual holding company, according to a posting by its federal regulator.

The U.S. Office of the Controller of the Currency said the transition for the Winston-Salem bank was consummated effective Sept. 12.

Piedmont's board of directors filed a legal notice in February that disclosed the request that's designed to allow the bank more marketplace flexibility.

"This puts Piedmont Federal in a position to respond to future opportunities to expand our service to our communities, customer and teammates," the bank said Friday.

The bank needed approval from shareholders and the Federal Reserve Board.

A mutual holding company is akin to a corporate holding company, otherwise known as a parent company which can have multiple subsidiaries.

Local examples including Reynolds American Inc. for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co., Truist Financial Corp. for Truist Bank and Wells Fargo & Co. for Wells Fargo Bank.

David Barksdale, Piedmont’s chief executive and president, said in February that depositors and some grandfathered loan customers are the owners of the bank in accordance with mutual savings bank regulations.

“This reorganization would mean that depositors and some grandfathered loan customers would be the owners of the holding company, which would in turn be the 100% owner of Piedmont Federal Savings Bank,” Barksdale said.

“There is no public stock offering. Our board of directors and bank leadership are committed to the mutual structure because it best protects our customers — who are our owners. This structure helps protect the mutual status.”

According to a blog by the Iowa State University’s business school, profits from a mutual savings bank are distributed to the depositors, typically in the form of higher rates on deposits and lower borrowing rates.

“This is in contrast to a traditional bank, whose profits go to stockholders or investors who may have no deposits in the mutual savings bank,” according to the blog.

“An MSB naturally takes a local focus in its strategic direction and prioritizing its depositors’ security by investing in relatively conservative and longer-term investments, like mortgages.”

With the transition, the holding company owns a portion of the subsidiary stock company, and the subsidiary stock company receives all of the assets and liabilities of the original mutual company.

For owners of the original mutual company, it means the termination of the prior-held mutual rights in exchange for the option to ownership in stock form.

A mutual holding company may undergo an initial public offering where members of the original mutual company are given an opportunity to purchase shares of the new mutual holding company.

“I stress that there is no public stock, and this is not a ‘conversion,’” Barksdale said in February.

“The current owners will remain owners, and the current teammates will remain as teammates.”

A mutual institution, such as an MSB, may pursue this strategy to, among other reasons, access additional investment capital, expand operations, or be able to attract employees through stock benefits,” according to the blog.

Barksdale said one of the motivations for making the transition is that “we would have flexibility to raise capital, even though we have no immediate plans to do so because we are so well capitalized.”

“We would have flexibility to expand lines of business under the holding company vs. the bank.”

That could include Piedmont exploring the option of blockchain and cryptocurrency funds.

“There are certain events happening in the market now around blockchain funds and cryptocurrency funds that are only available at the holding company level,” Barksdale said.

“While we have no immediate plans for these types of investments, it provides us flexibility.”