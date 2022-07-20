 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Piedmont Federal CEO named to NC Bankers Association’s board

David Barksdale, chief executive of Piedmont Federal Savings Bank, has been named to the N.C. Bankers Association’s board of directors for its 2022-23 term.

The board will be led by chairwoman Mary Willis, president and chief executive of Fidelity Bank, and vice chairman Jim Hansen, regional president for PNC Bank.

Other new board members are: Juan Austin, a senior vice president with Wells Fargo & Co.; Amanda Lloyd, chief people officer with North State Bank; David Allen, a regional president for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.; and Caroline Taylor, head of Small Business Administration lending for Regions Bank.

David Barksdale, CEO Piedmont Federal Savings Bank

David Barksdale, CEO Piedmont Federal Savings Bank

