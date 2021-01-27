Piedmont Federal plans downtown branch in ROAR complex

Piedmont Federal Savings Bank announced Tuesday it has chosen to place its new downtown Winston-Salem branch in the ROAR mixed-use complex at 633 N. Liberty St.

The complex, owned and operated by Mayfair Street Partners property, is under renovation with a projected May opening.

The bank plans to move its 16 W. Third St. branch to the complex as soon as upfits and buildouts can be completed in the new space.

David Barksdale, the bank's chief executive, said the complex "fits perfectly with Piedmont Federal’s commitment to downtown Winston-Salem dating back to our founding here in 1903.”

The bank said the interior spaces of its future downtown branch "will embody the architectural style of the building’s 1920s exterior."

Piedmont Federal has been leasing back its space at 16 W. Third St. since selling the building in July 2019.

