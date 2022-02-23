Piedmont Federal requests permission to become holding company

"I stress that there is no public stock, and this is not a 'conversion,'" Barksdale said.

"The current owners will remain owners, and the current teammates will remain as teammates."

A mutual institution, such as an MSB, may pursue this strategy to, among other reasons, access additional investment capital, expand operations, or be able to attract employees through stock benefits," according to the blog.

Barksdale said one of the motivations for making the transition is that “we would have flexibility to raise capital, even though we have no immediate plans to do so because we are so well capitalized."

"We would have flexibility to expand lines of business under the holding company vs. the bank."

That could include Piedmont exploring the option of blockchain and cryptocurrency funds.

"There are certain events happening in the market now around blockchain funds and cryptocurrency funds that are only available at the holding company level," Barksdale said.

"While we have no immediate plans for these types of investments, it provides us flexibility."

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.