Piedmont Federal views surpasses $1 billion in total asset as growth milestone

In a Triad banking market with trillion-dollar national and $500 billion-plus super-regional banks, Piedmont Federal Savings Banks surpassing the $1 billion asset threshold seems almost quaint.

In fact, it's noteworthy that the nose-to-the-grindstone 119-year-old Winston-Salem bank is publicizing the accomplishment at all.

That it is serves as an indication that Piedmont, approaching three years with chief executive David Barksdale as chief executive, is confident of striking a balance between asset, retail and technology growth.

Piedmont was at $1.01 billion in total assets on March 31, up 4.6% from $966 million on Dec. 31.

"Commercial banking has been the sparkplug for our growth," Barksdale said, citing doing $125 million in commercial outstanding loans since entering the sector in 2020 to complement its historic focus on residential mortgages.

Even in the era of megabanks, reaching $1 billion in total assets still places Piedmont in the top 20 percentile of Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. institutions.

Barksdale said reaching $1 billion in total assets was intentional, led by the decisions to open business loan-focused offices in Greensboro and Lake Norman.

However, Barksdale said the growth also has been a byproduct of Piedmont remaining true to its mortgage-lending roots while limiting risks.

"We set a goal with our latest strategic plan in 2021 of reaching $1 billion by the end of 2023, so we're early about hitting that number," Barksdale said.

"But we didn't want to grow for growth's sake. We didn't want to get to a billion just to say we got to a billion."

Greensboro made sense from a loan-production perspective since Piedmont entered the High Point market in 2019 with a branch, and Barksdale was a top executive with Greensboro's NewBridge Bancorp before it was bought by Yadkin Financial Corp.

"If you're going to bank the Triad, you need to bank all three cities and the communities in-between them," Barksdale said.

"Lake Norman makes sense because it is a good housing market and a good commercial market. It is a competitive market, but it is ripe for expansion and we think we can carve out our niche.

"We found a banker in the market who was ready to make a move because he was going through a merger, so we chose to put the loan office there with the focus on the commercial sector," he said.

Barksdale said opening a branch in both markets "is on the radar screen," but cautioned it takes time to find the right land to purchase or lease, staff it and then get the brand known in the markets for retail."

Piedmont will take an old-fashioned approach to marketing in the two new markets, Barksdale said, such as being at commerce and community events, and sponsoring and assisting community nonprofits.

"Just being on the street, knocking on doors and talking to people, starting with the business community and expanding it to consumers," Barksdale said.

"It's certainly harder during COVID, but we've been able to do and it will get easier as more restrictions are eased."

Upgrading Piedmont

Barksdale said competing in an increasingly digital technology-driven banking marketplace requires the need for larger economies of scale.

"Scale does matter," Barksdale said, citing Piedmont is purchasing some of the same digital and mobile technologies as Wells Fargo & Co., Truist Financial Corp. and other super-regional and regional bank competitors.

As such, Piedmont is preparing to launch its digital and mobile banking platform updates.

"The cost of digital technologies is really increasing at a fairly rapid pace, and scale helps you spread those costs out over a larger footprint," Barksdale said.

"Banking is much different than it was five years ago, and COVID helped accelerate that. It will be more different five years from now.

"We've got to keep up with that technology and show that we're relevant, and growth is one way to show that."

Other changes

Barksdale said surpassing $1 billion brings with additional regulatory scrutiny, which the bank is prepared to handle.

However, getting to $1 billion isn't the only reason that Piedmont was willing to absorb a new level of regulations.

In February, Piedmont's board of directors announced plans to shift the organization from a mutual savings bank to a mutual holding company in order to gain more marketplace flexibility.

The bank is requesting approval of shareholders and the Federal Reserve Board to make the transition. Barksdale said the bank expects regulatory approvals in May.

A mutual holding company is akin to a corporate holding company, otherwise known as a parent company that can have multiple subsidiaries.

“This reorganization would mean that depositors and some grandfathered loan customers would be the owners of the holding company, which would in turn be the 100% owner of Piedmont Federal Savings Bank,” Barksdale said.

“There is no public stock offering. Our board of directors and bank leadership are committed to the mutual structure because it best protects our customers — who are our owners. This structure helps protect the mutual status.”

In March, Piedmont launched an insurance agency with Insuritas, a full-service digital insurance agency platform, through a joint venture with Community Insurance Services LLC. The combination also involves the N.C. Bankers Association.

The agency offers a full suite of home, auto and small business insurance products to their customers. The insurance agency will offer more than 40 carrier partners.

Barksdale said Piedmont is interested in fintech partnerships and workplace banking.

Another factor in Piedmont gaining relevancy at $1 billion, Barksdale said, is that it "enables us to attract top talent and create more local jobs."

Barksdale also pointed to new downtown Winston-Salem branch in the ROAR mixed-use complex at 633 N. Liberty St. as another example of its growth evolution.

Barksdale said the complex "fits perfectly with Piedmont Federal’s commitment to downtown Winston-Salem dating back to our founding here in 1903.”

"You can see where we believe the future of branches is going. It's about 1,100 to 1,200 square feet, rather than two floors with eight teller counters and private offices.

"We will continue to refine our branch network, and we are happy with the branches we have now.

"But future branches will be smaller because customers aren't frequenting them as much as traditionally."

