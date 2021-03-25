Piedmont Natural Gas pursues monthly rate increase permission

Piedmont Natural Gas filed Wednesday a request with the N.C. Utilities Commission that would raise the average monthly residential customer bill by $8.

If approved, the request would go into effect in November.

The utility wants permission to recover $1.7 billion in capital expenses to accommodate growth in its communities, for infrastructure to decrease price volatility for customers, and for federally required safety improvements to its system.

The request represents a 10.4% increase in the company's revenues.

Among the projects are: construction of a new natural gas storage facility in Robeson County; and enhancements to a storage facility in Huntersville.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.