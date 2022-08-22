Piedmont Triad airport to host Thursday job fair

Piedmont Triad Airport Authority is serving as the host for an airport-wide job fair from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday with potential interviews conducted during the event.
The event will be in the terminal building, 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway on the departure/upper level near American Airlines.
Participating companies are: Archangels Transit Inc.; The Budd Group; Envoy Air; FedEx Express –Airport; HAECO Americas; HMS Host Restaurant/Bar Services; Honda Jet; Jetstream Ground Services; Paradies Lagardere Travel Retail; Piedmont Triad Airport Authority; Prime Flight Services; SP+ Parking; U.S. Transportation Security Administration
For more information, call 336-665-5600 or go to https://flyfrompti.com/job-fair/.
