Piedmont Triad Partnership plans leadership transition with Kelly departing as CEO in 2022

Kelly said in a statement that “Mike’s professional experience and passion to serve this community, combined with his broad network and team-over-self-philosophy, will help elevate the Carolina Core’s globally competitive assets and prime our region to compete and win like never before.”

The Carolina Core stretches from the Triad down U.S. 421 to Fayetteville and was pieced together in attempt to lift the region as a third economic engine with Charlotte and the Triangle.

The initiative boasts of four megasites of 7,200 acres along the U.S. 421 corridor, one of which is the nearly 1,000-acre aerospace site located at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.

“PTP has really hit its stride under Stan’s leadership," Fox said.

"The concept of a-win-for-one-is-a win-for-all is really consistent with my own view of how we prosper and succeed in the Triad.

"The next decade is full of opportunity, and I’m excited to be a part of the team to maximize that for the Carolina Core.”

Jim Melvin, a PTP board member, said in citing Fox's legal and transportation background that "nobody is better connected or suited to take our regional economic development efforts to the next level than Mike Fox."

"(His) longstanding statewide relationships make him the ideal candidate to continue the economic momentum and collaboration in the Carolina Core established under Stan Kelly’s leadership.”

