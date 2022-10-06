Pilot Life buildings gained national history registry listing

The former Pilot Life Insurance co. headquarters buildings in Greensboro have been added to the National Register of Historic Places, the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources said Thursday.

The listing of a property in the National Register places no obligation or restriction on a private owner using private resources to maintain or alter the property. Over the years, various federal and state incentives have been introduced to assist private preservation initiatives, including tax credits for the rehabilitation of National Register properties.

The Pilot Life home office, built in 1927-28, was considered as locally significant under Criterion C for Architecture as a collection of Georgian Revival–style buildings. It was listed as of statewide significance as the earliest-known, pioneering example of a modern suburban corporate headquarters campus in North Carolina.

In September, Richmond, Va., residential development group Clachan Properties purchased the Pilot Life buildings for an undisclosed amount. Clachan plans to convert the buildings into luxury, market-rate apartments.

Clachan acquired all seven buildings on the 26.38-acre campus that combined represent more than 222,000 square feet, according to a news release from the Triad office of CBRE.

Clachan chose to wait about two years on completing the purchase, in large part, to gain listing on the National Register of Historic Places.