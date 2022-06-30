Pilot Mountain selected as N.C. Main Street community

Pilot Mountain has been selected as one of four rural communities as the latest North Carolina Main Street communities by the state Commerce Department.

The selections were made by the N.C. Main Street and Rural Planning Center.

The other communities are Manteo, Murphy and Pittsboro. The designation goes into effect Friday.

“This is a designation that municipalities earn after meeting rigorous national downtown development requirements,” Commerce said.

Manteo, Murphy and Pilot Mountain each received two years of services through the Main Street Program’s Downtown Associate Community program.

Pittsboro completed the Small Town Main Street program, which support sustainable economic revitalization through strategic planning and organizational development.

