Pine Hall Brick shifts to fourth generation of the Steele family in top management

As Pine Hall Brick Co. nears its 100th anniversary in 2022, the Winston-Salem company has announced a change in management from within the Steele family.

Fletcher Steele, 69, and company president since 1989, is transitioning to executive chairman and “will continue to be involved on a part-time basis,” the company said Tuesday.

His son, Walt, has been promoted to president and chief executive.

Pine Hall, which is privately held, manufactures face, paving and special shape clay brick for the residential and commercial construction industry. It has more than 250 employees companywide.

Walt Steele, 39, becomes the fourth generation of the Steele family to run the company.

The company was founded in August 1922 by Flake Steele, who bought the dormant Consolidated Brick Co. to form Pine Hall.

Flake Steele Jr. became president after his father’s death in 1952 and served until 1989.

William “Perk” Steele, Flake’s younger brother, joined Pine Hall in 1946. He ran the plant operations for several decades until his retirement in 1996.

Fletcher Steele is a cousin of Flake Steele Jr. and Perk Steele. He joined the company in 1976.