Pine Hall Brick shifts to fourth generation of the Steele family in top management

As Pine Hall Brick Co. nears its 100th anniversary in 2022, the Winston-Salem company has announced a change in management from within the Steele family.
Fletcher Steele, 69, and company president since 1989, is transitioning to executive chairman and “will continue to be involved on a part-time basis,” the company said Tuesday.
His son, Walt, has been promoted to president and chief executive.
Pine Hall, which is privately held, manufactures face, paving and special shape clay brick for the residential and commercial construction industry. It has more than 250 employees companywide.
Walt Steele, 39, becomes the fourth generation of the Steele family to run the company.
The company was founded in August 1922 by Flake Steele, who bought the dormant Consolidated Brick Co. to form Pine Hall.
Flake Steele Jr. became president after his father’s death in 1952 and served until 1989.
William “Perk” Steele, Flake’s younger brother, joined Pine Hall in 1946. He ran the plant operations for several decades until his retirement in 1996.
Fletcher Steele is a cousin of Flake Steele Jr. and Perk Steele. He joined the company in 1976.
Walt Steele has been with the company since 2011. He served as paver business manager before being named in 2018 as chief operating officer in charge of the day-to-day operations.
“I have great confidence in Walt and the team of talented and dedicated individuals that he now leads, and I’m sure that the company is in good hands for years to come,” Fletcher Steele said in a statement.
Walt Steele said he is prepared to lead the company into its second century of business.
“I am thankful for those that I have the privilege to work alongside as we reach that milestone,” Steele said. “Together, we are building a business that is as sustainable as the products we make and sell.
“As always, we will continue to be an organization that is an innovative leader in building products.”
Pine Hall operates plants in Madison and in Georgia. It sells brick products in more than 35 states with the main markets in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
