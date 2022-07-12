 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pinnacle announces overdraft fee changes set for Aug. 1.

  • 0

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. said Tuesday it will eliminate on Aug. 1 its non-sufficient funds fee for returned items for consumer accounts.

This fee occurs when Pinnacle returns a check or ACH transaction due to insufficient funds in the account.

Also effective on Aug. 1 are the following fee reductions: NSF returned-item fee goes from $38 to $30 for business accounts; and the overdraft fee for paid items from $38 to $30 for consumer and business accounts. Pinnacle will introduce an overdraft “cushion” of $15 for consumers, and the maximum number of overdraft paid item charges per day will drop from five to three for consumers.

The bank projects the fee reduction changes will result in a $3 million annual revenue decline.

In recent months, Ally Financial, Bank of America Corp., Capital One, First Citizens Bancshares Inc., PNC Financial Services Group, Truist Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. unveiled changes to personal checking accounts that sharply reduce or eliminate overdraft fees, while retaining many overdraft protections.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US Jobs Number Tops Estimates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert