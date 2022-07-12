Pinnacle announces overdraft fee changes set for Aug. 1.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. said Tuesday it will eliminate on Aug. 1 its non-sufficient funds fee for returned items for consumer accounts.

This fee occurs when Pinnacle returns a check or ACH transaction due to insufficient funds in the account.

Also effective on Aug. 1 are the following fee reductions: NSF returned-item fee goes from $38 to $30 for business accounts; and the overdraft fee for paid items from $38 to $30 for consumer and business accounts. Pinnacle will introduce an overdraft “cushion” of $15 for consumers, and the maximum number of overdraft paid item charges per day will drop from five to three for consumers.

The bank projects the fee reduction changes will result in a $3 million annual revenue decline.

In recent months, Ally Financial, Bank of America Corp., Capital One, First Citizens Bancshares Inc., PNC Financial Services Group, Truist Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. unveiled changes to personal checking accounts that sharply reduce or eliminate overdraft fees, while retaining many overdraft protections.