 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pinnacle board declares 18-cent dividend
0 comments

Pinnacle board declares 18-cent dividend

{{featured_button_text}}

The board of directors for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. declared Tuesday an 18-cent cash dividend on its common shares.

The dividend will be paid May 28 to shareholders registered as of May 7.

Pinnacle, based in Nashville, Tenn., completed its $1.9 billion purchase of BNC Bancorp of High Point in June 2017.

It gained $7.4 billion in assets and 76 branches, including three in Forsyth County and 20 overall in the Triad.

If you’re in a position to invest when the economy is at its worst, PennyGem’s Justin Kircher some industries that may be “recession proof.”

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will Chauvin Trial Change Policing in America?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News