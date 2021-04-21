Pinnacle board declares 18-cent dividend

The board of directors for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. declared Tuesday an 18-cent cash dividend on its common shares.
The dividend will be paid May 28 to shareholders registered as of May 7.
Pinnacle, based in Nashville, Tenn., completed its $1.9 billion purchase of BNC Bancorp of High Point in June 2017.
It gained $7.4 billion in assets and 76 branches, including three in Forsyth County and 20 overall in the Triad.
Richard Craver
