Pinnacle CEO gains slight salary raise, but lower incentive pay in 2020

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reported in a regulatory filing Thursday a slight increase in salary and a significant decline in incentive pay for president and chief executive Terry Turner in fiscal 2020.

Turner’s salary increased by 2.9% to $1.06 million.

His incentive pay dropped by 57.1% to $530,000. The bank said incentive pay "occurs upon achievement of certain soundness and performance thresholds." The payout represented 50% of the target payout.

However, Turner and the other four named executive received a bonus for the first time in at least three years. Turner's bonus was $158,585.

The bank's board of directors said the bonus "is in recognition of the extraordinary efforts ... in response to the significant disruption caused to the company's business and the businesses of its clients by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was provided with stock awards valued at $2.52 million on the date they were awarded.