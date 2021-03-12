Pinnacle CEO gains slight salary raise, but lower incentive pay in 2020

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reported in a regulatory filing Thursday a slight increase in salary and a significant decline in incentive pay for president and chief executive Terry Turner in fiscal 2020.
Turner’s salary increased by 2.9% to $1.06 million.
His incentive pay dropped by 57.1% to $530,000. The bank said incentive pay "occurs upon achievement of certain soundness and performance thresholds." The payout represented 50% of the target payout.
However, Turner and the other four named executive received a bonus for the first time in at least three years. Turner's bonus was $158,585.
The bank's board of directors said the bonus "is in recognition of the extraordinary efforts ... in response to the significant disruption caused to the company's business and the businesses of its clients by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was provided with stock awards valued at $2.52 million on the date they were awarded.
Turner received all other compensation valued at $121,000, which consisted of: the use of company aircraft valued at $86,273; an automobile allowance of $13,200; a 401(k) match of $11,400; company-paid life insurance premiums valued at $6,858; personal tax return fees of $2,500; and company-paid long term disability policy valued at $769.
Total compensation for Turner was $4.39 million, down 10.9%.
The bank reported that the CEO pay ratio for Turner is 55-to-1 compared with its median employee’s compensation of $80,090.
For fiscal 2020, Pinnacle reported net income of $304.7 million, down 23.9% from fiscal 2019.
Pinnacle has a four-state footprint with a presence in 12 of the largest urban markets in the Southeast, gaining from High Point-based BNC Bancorp the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte markets in North Carolina, Greenville-Spartanburg and Charleston in South Carolina, and Roanoke in Virginia.
Chairman Robert McCabe Jr. received a 2.9% increase in salary to $1.01 million along with $503,500 in incentive pay, a $151,606 bonus and total compensation of $4.13 million.
Rick Callicutt II, chairman of the bank’s Carolinas and Virginia operations and former head of BNC, received a 2.9% increase in salary to $701,000, incentive pay of $262,875, a bonus of $79,246 and total compensation of $2.43 million.
Hugh Queener, chief administrative officer, and Harold Carpenter, chief financial officer, both received a 2.7% salary raise to $548,880, as well as $205,830 in incentive pay.
Queener received a bonus of $62,074, while Carpenter received $61,074. Queener’s total compensation was $1.62 million, while Carpenter’s total compensation was $1.6 million.
Pinnacle will hold a virtual s annual shareholder meeting at 11 a.m. April 20. There is no shareholder proposal on the agenda.
336-727-7376