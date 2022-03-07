Pinnacle CEO receives nearly fourfold boost in incentive pay increase in 2021

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reported in a regulatory filing Monday a slight increase in salary and a significant jump in incentive pay for president and chief executive Terry Turner in fiscal 2021.

Turner’s salary increased by 2.1% to $1.08 million.

However, his incentive pay increased nearly fourfold from $530,000 to $1.9 million. The bank said incentive pay “occurs upon achievement of certain soundness and performance thresholds.”

Turner and the other four named executives were not paid a bonus in 2021.

He was provided with stock awards valued at $3.71 million on the date they were awarded, up from $2.52 million in fiscal 2020.

Turner received all other compensation valued at $129,927, which consisted of: the use of company aircraft valued at $95,000; an automobile allowance of $13,200; a 401(k) match of $11,600; company-paid life-insurance premiums valued at $6,858; personal tax-return fees of $2,500; and company-paid long term disability policy valued at $769.

Total compensation for Turner was $6.83 million, up 55.6%.