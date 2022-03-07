Pinnacle CEO receives nearly fourfold boost in incentive pay increase in 2021

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reported in a regulatory filing Monday a slight increase in salary and a significant jump in incentive pay for president and chief executive Terry Turner in fiscal 2021.
Turner’s salary increased by 2.1% to $1.08 million.
However, his incentive pay increased nearly fourfold from $530,000 to $1.9 million. The bank said incentive pay “occurs upon achievement of certain soundness and performance thresholds.”
Turner and the other four named executives were not paid a bonus in 2021.
He was provided with stock awards valued at $3.71 million on the date they were awarded, up from $2.52 million in fiscal 2020.
Turner received all other compensation valued at $129,927, which consisted of: the use of company aircraft valued at $95,000; an automobile allowance of $13,200; a 401(k) match of $11,600; company-paid life-insurance premiums valued at $6,858; personal tax-return fees of $2,500; and company-paid long term disability policy valued at $769.
Total compensation for Turner was $6.83 million, up 55.6%.
The bank reported that the CEO pay ratio for Turner is 70-to-1 compared with its median employee’s compensation of $98,095.
For fiscal 2021, Pinnacle's net income jumped 68.1% to $512.13 million.
Pinnacle has a four-state footprint with a presence in 12 of the largest urban markets in the Southeast, gaining from High Point-based BNC Bancorp the Triad, Triangle and Charlotte markets in North Carolina, Greenville-Spartanburg and Charleston in South Carolina, and Roanoke, Va.
Chairman Robert McCabe Jr. received a 2.1% increase in salary to $1.07 million along with $1.81 million in incentive pay and total compensation of $6.47 million, up 57%.
Rick Callicutt II, chairman of the bank’s Carolinas and Virginia operations and former head of BNC, received a 2.1% increase in salary to $716,000, incentive pay of $916,485, and total compensation of $3.69 million, up 51.1%.
Hugh Queener, chief administrative officer, and Harold Carpenter, chief financial officer, both received a 2.2% salary raise to $561,000, as well as $718,086 in incentive pay.
Queener’s total compensation was $2.29 million, up 41.1%, while Carpenter’s total compensation was $2.28 million, up 42.4%.
Pinnacle will hold a virtual s annual shareholder meeting at 11 a.m. April 19. There is no shareholder proposal on the agenda.
336-727-7376