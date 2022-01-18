Pinnacle ends fiscal 2021 with 21% jump in profit

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. provided Tuesday another example of how super-regional and regional banks may be reaching a growth plateau during the current phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nashville, Tenn.-based bank reported a 2.3% decline in fourth-quarter income at $129.7 million when compared with $132.8 million for the third quarter.
Meanwhile, net income was up 21.1% from $107 million a year ago.
Diluted earnings were $1.71 a share, compared with a record $1.75 in the third quarter and $1.42 a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was $1.56 by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
For the full year, net income jumped 68.1% to $512.13 million.
Pinnacle completed its $1.9 billion purchase of BNC Bancorp of High Point in June 2017. It gained $7.4 billion in assets and 76 branches, including three in Forsyth County and 20 overall in the Triad.
Pinnacle had company in reporting lower net income comparing the fourth quarter to the third quarter.
Truist Financial Corp. reported Tuesday having net income of $1.52 billion for the fourth quarter, compared with $1.62 billion in the third quarter and $1.23 billion a year ago.
The key year-over-year financial factor for most banks during the pandemic was the dramatic surge in their loan-loss provisions for much of 2020, only for it to decline sharply in 2021.
A loan-loss provision has a direct impact on a bank’s bottom line because the provision sets aside money for individual customer and business loans that the bank projects won’t be repaid as scheduled.
Pinnacle reported a $2.67 million provision for the fourth quarter, compared with $3.38 million for the third quarter and $9.18 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
For the full year, the provision was $16.13 million, compared with $203.81 million in fiscal 2020.
Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and chief executive, continues to credit the bank’s ability to recruit market-specific revenue producers from larger competitors for its growth spurt.
Pinnacle hired 119 revenue producers during the quarter. It has added at least 367 since the start of 2019.
The bank reported a gain of 63 full-time-equivalent employees during the second quarter for a total of 2,769. There was a net gain of one branch for a total of 117 as of Sept. 30.
"Despite a volatile and challenging operating environment, 2021 afforded us extraordinary opportunities for outsized growth," Turner said in a statement.
"Importantly, to bolster our future growth prospects, during 2021 we announced expansion into several new markets, including the Washington, D.C., area."
Loan revenue was up 0.8% to $236.1 million compared with the third quarter when factoring in the provision. It also was up 11.5% from a year ago.
Fee revenue was at $100.7 million, down 3.2% from the third quarter, but up 20.7% from a year ago.
The largest revenue sector was other noninterest category at $33.2 million, followed by equity method investment at $30.8 million, service charges on deposit accounts at $12.7 million, investment services at $11.1 million and mortgage loans at $4.2 million.
Nonperforming loans were at $40.1 million on Dec. 31, compared with $55.1 million on Sept. 30 and $86.2 million a year ago.
Net charge-offs were at $8.1 million in the fourth quarter, down from $9.3 million in the third quarter and from $10.8 million a year ago.
The board of directors declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents per share. The dividend is payable Feb. 25 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 4.
The board also authorized a new share-repurchase program of up to $125 million that would begin with the ending of the current program on March 31. The new program would be in effect until March 31, 2023.
