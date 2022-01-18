Pinnacle ends fiscal 2021 with 21% jump in profit

"Importantly, to bolster our future growth prospects, during 2021 we announced expansion into several new markets, including the Washington, D.C., area."

Loan revenue was up 0.8% to $236.1 million compared with the third quarter when factoring in the provision. It also was up 11.5% from a year ago.

Fee revenue was at $100.7 million, down 3.2% from the third quarter, but up 20.7% from a year ago.

The largest revenue sector was other noninterest category at $33.2 million, followed by equity method investment at $30.8 million, service charges on deposit accounts at $12.7 million, investment services at $11.1 million and mortgage loans at $4.2 million.

Nonperforming loans were at $40.1 million on Dec. 31, compared with $55.1 million on Sept. 30 and $86.2 million a year ago.

Net charge-offs were at $8.1 million in the fourth quarter, down from $9.3 million in the third quarter and from $10.8 million a year ago.

The board of directors declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 22 cents per share. The dividend is payable Feb. 25 to shareholders registered as of Feb. 4.

The board also authorized a new share-repurchase program of up to $125 million that would begin with the ending of the current program on March 31. The new program would be in effect until March 31, 2023.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.