Pinnacle Financial opens downtown Winston-Salem branch

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. said Tuesday it has opened a branch at 147 S. Cherry St., Suite 100, in downtown Winston-Salem.

The branch replaces a loan-production office on Creekshire Way.

The bank, based in Nashville, Tenn., said the location offers most full-branch offerings, but does not have a traditional teller line for everyday banking services, such as handling cash transactions. It can process check deposits and transfers.

The branch will focus on providing additional financial and wealth advisory services with its 17-person workforce, including commercial, loan syndication and senior credit officers.

It is Pinnacle’s fourth branch in Forsyth County and 19th in the Triad.

