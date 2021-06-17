Pinnacle Financial plans new Nashville headquarters

Pinnacle Financial Partners, which has a major operational hub in the Triad, said Thursday it is relocating its corporate headquarters to a planned 34-story office tower at Nashville Yards, the 18-acre project in downtown Nashville, Tenn.

Pinnacle will be the anchor tenant in the tower, the first of that kind in Nashville Yards, which is also home to Amazon Nashville. Construction is slated to begin in the fourth quarter.

Pinnacle’s current headquarters building is in the SoBro neighborhood (south of Broadway) less than a mile away from Nashville Yards.

Pinnacle will open a 10,000-square-foot branch on the Nashville Yards campus, as well as an all-digital office concept within Amazon Nashville’s two new office towers on the campus.

The tower is planned to have 650,000 square feet of office space and 28,000 square feet of retail space.

