Pinnacle plans downtown Winston-Salem branch

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. has requested permission from federal regulators to open a branch in downtown Winston-Salem at 147 S. Cherry St., Suite 100, according to a legal notice filed Wednesday.

Pinnacle, based in Nashville, Tenn., entered the North Carolina marketplace in June 2017 after completing its $1.9 billion purchase of BNC Bancorp of High Point.

Pinnacle gained $7.4 billion in assets and 76 branches, including 21 in the Triad.

The bank is shifting loan-production operations from its location at 1255 Creekshire Way to gain the space necessary to run a full-service branch.

The planned downtown branch is part of Pinnacle’s strategy of expanding in markets “where we want more distribution,” spokesman Joe Bass said. “We don't have an office in downtown Winston-Salem, and now seems like a good time for a bank to move into downtown. “

Pinnacle has branches at 1810 N. Peacehaven Road and 215 Harvey St. in Winston-Salem and 211 Broad St. in Kernersville.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.