Pinnacle posts modest quarter-to-quarter profit increase

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. provided Tuesday the first example that the COVID-19 pandemic's shock to the banking industry may be winding down — at least for now.
The bank reported a 3.7% increase in third-quarter net income to $132.8 million compared with just under $128 million in the second quarter. The net income was up 24.3% from $106.8 million a year ago.
Pinnacle's third-quarter report was released before those of the four national banks — JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Citigroup and Wells Fargo & Co. — which tend to set the tone for quarterly bank performances and potential pitfalls.
The key year-over-year financial factor for most banks for the pandemic was the dramatic surge in their loan-loss provisions for much of 2020, only for the provision to decline sharply so far in 2021.
A loan-loss provision has a direct impact on a bank’s bottom line because the provision sets aside money for individual customer and business loans that the bank projects won’t be repaid as scheduled.
Pinnacle had a provision of $3.38 million for the third quarter, compared with $2.83 million for the second quarter, $7.23 million for the first quarter and $16.76 million for the second quarter of 2020.
Diluted earnings were a record $1.75 a share, compared with $1.69 in the second quarter and $1.42 a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was $1.54 by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Pinnacle, based in Nashville, Tenn., completed its $1.9 billion purchase of BNC Bancorp of High Point in June 2017. It gained $7.4 billion in assets and 76 branches, including three in Forsyth County and 20 overall in the Triad.
Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and chief executive, continues to credit the bank’s ability to recruit market-specific revenue producers from larger competitors for its growth spurt.
Pinnacle hired 32 revenue producers during the quarter, particularly in Atlanta, Birmingham, Ala., and Huntsville, Ala. It has added at least 248 since the start of 2019.
The bank reported a gain of 63 full-time-equivalent employees during the second quarter for a total of 2,769. There was a net gain of one branch for a total of 117 as of Sept. 30.
"Despite the ongoing uncertain economic climate, we continue to experience strong organic growth," Turner said in a statement.
"We continue to see increased lending opportunities as a result of our now two-decade long focus on hiring the best bankers in our markets."
Loan revenue for the third quarter was up 1.6% to $234.2 million compared with the second quarter when factoring in the provision. It also was up 23.3% from a year ago.
"Our current belief is that our 2022 loan growth, with our new markets and the strength of our hiring over the last few years, should produce low-double digit growth assuming an economic environment similar to the one we operate in presently," Turner said.
Fee revenue for the third quarter was at $104.1 million, up 6% from the second quarter and up 14.3% from a year ago.
The largest revenue sector was other noninterest category at $37.2 million, followed by equity method investment at $30.4 million, service charges on deposit accounts at $11.4 million, investment services at $9.6 million and mortgage loans at $7.8 million.
Nonperforming loans were at $55.1 million on Sept. 30, compared with $62.7 million on June 30 and $90.8 million a year ago.
Net charge-offs were at $9.3 million in the third quarter, down from just under $10 million in the second quarter, but up from $13.1 million a year ago.
The board of directors declared Tuesday a quarterly cash dividend of 18 cents per share. The dividend is payable Nov. 26 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 5.
