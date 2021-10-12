Pinnacle posts modest quarter-to-quarter profit increase

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. provided Tuesday the first example that the COVID-19 pandemic's shock to the banking industry may be winding down — at least for now.

The bank reported a 3.7% increase in third-quarter net income to $132.8 million compared with just under $128 million in the second quarter. The net income was up 24.3% from $106.8 million a year ago.

Pinnacle's third-quarter report was released before those of the four national banks — JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Citigroup and Wells Fargo & Co. — which tend to set the tone for quarterly bank performances and potential pitfalls.

The key year-over-year financial factor for most banks for the pandemic was the dramatic surge in their loan-loss provisions for much of 2020, only for the provision to decline sharply so far in 2021.

A loan-loss provision has a direct impact on a bank’s bottom line because the provision sets aside money for individual customer and business loans that the bank projects won’t be repaid as scheduled.

Pinnacle had a provision of $3.38 million for the third quarter, compared with $2.83 million for the second quarter, $7.23 million for the first quarter and $16.76 million for the second quarter of 2020.