Pinnacle reports slight profit increase in first quarter

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. disclosed Monday a relatively flat financial quarter for the second consecutive report.

The Nashville, Tenn.-based bank reported a 3.4% decline in first-quarter net income at $125.5 million when compared with $129.7 million for the fourth quarter. In turn, the fourth quarter's net income was down 2.3% from $132.8 million for the third quarter.

Meanwhile, first-quarter net income was up 3% from $121.6 million a year ago.

On March 1, Pinnacle acquired the remaining 80% stake in JB&B Capital LLC, a commercial equipment leasing business in Knoxville, Tenn., that it didn't already own. The deal was worth 4 cents in first-quarter earnings.

Diluted earnings were $1.65 a share, compared with $1.71 in the fourth quarter and $1.61 a year ago.

The average earnings forecast for the first quarter was $1.60 by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Pinnacle has three branches in Forsyth County and 20 overall in the Triad.

Pinnacle joined other national, super-regional and regional banks in hitting a growth plateau for the latest phase of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The key year-over-year financial factor for most banks during the pandemic was the dramatic surge in their loan-loss provisions for much of 2020, only for it to decline sharply in 2021.

A loan-loss provision has a direct impact on a bank’s bottom line because the provision sets aside money for individual customer and business loans that the bank projects won’t be repaid as scheduled.

Pinnacle reported a $2.72 million provision for the first quarter, compared with $2.67 million for the fourth quarter and $7.23 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Loan revenue was up 0.3% to $236.7 million compared with the fourth quarter when factoring in the provision. It also was up 9.8% from a year ago.

Fee revenue was at $103.5 million, up 2.7% from the fourth quarter, and up 11.6% from a year ago.

Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and chief executive, cautioned in his statement that "the economic landscape remains fragile" related to supply chain issues, inflation, a potential recession in 2022 and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

All of which, Turner said, "are likely to continue to weigh on our economy."

"Our response thus far has been to seek to protect tangible book value, to initiate a number of targeted loan portfolio reviews, including our COVID-impacted and commercial real estate portfolios, and to heighten our diligence on cybersecurity and fraud detection."

Turner again touted Pinnacle's ability to gain loan growth of its markets, including in the Triad and Carolinas, as well as new markets entered in 2021 in Atlanta, Birmingham, Ala., Huntsville, Ala., and Washington, D.C.

When many national, super-regional and regional banks have been eliminating job positions as part of cost-cutting strategies, Pinnacle has a net gain of 147 full-time-equivalent employees during the first quarter for a total of 2,988. There was a net gain of one branch for a total of 119 as of March 31.

Nonperforming loans were at $35 million on March 31, compared with $40.1 million on Dec. 31 and $82.8 million a year ago.

Net charge-offs were at $3 million in the first quarter, down from $8 million in the fourth quarter and from $11.4 million a year ago.

