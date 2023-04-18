Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. began fiscal 2023 with a 6.5% uptick in first-quarter net income to $133.5 million, the bank reported Tuesday.

Diluted earnings were $1.76 a share, up 11 cents from a year ago. The average earnings forecast was $1.62 by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Pinnacle, based in Nashville, Tenn., has three branches in Forsyth County and 19 overall in the Triad.

By far the biggest revenue factor during the quarter was a 23.9% jump in loan revenue to $293.5 million.

Pinnacle reported taking an $18.8 million loan-loss provision, compared with $24.8 million in the fourth quarter and $2.72 million a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Most national, super-regional and regional banks have struggled in recent quarters with declines in mortgage lending fees as more homeowners are opting for online mortgage providers.

On the flip side, most national, super-regional and regional banks have benefited significantly from higher interest rates and net interest margins connected to the surge in inflation.

Meanwhile, fee revenue was down 13.5% to $89.5 million.

The largest fee revenue sector was other noninterest category at $34.2 million.

Another major factor: Pinnacle reported receiving $19.1 million in fee income from its 49% ownership stake in Bankers Healthcare Group (BHG), down from $21.8 million in the fourth quarter and $33.6 million a year ago.

The bank said the reduction came primarily from a BHG decision to “accelerate its strategy of retaining more loans on its balance sheet, which was aided by expanding its liquidity platform through the establishment of three new borrowing facilities.”

"Never before has the depth, sustainability and durability of our business model proven itself as it has over the past several weeks," Terry Turner, Pinnacle's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

"Despite the volatility impacting the banking sector, I am pleased with our operating performance during the first quarter.

"Our deposit growth annualized for the quarter was 13.9%, as several of the strategic deposit gathering initiatives that we have invested in over the last two years continued to find traction."

The bank reported a net gain of 40 full-time-equivalent employees during the first quarter for a total of 3,281. Pinnacle had added 293 to its workforce over the past year.

Meanwhile, the branch count rose by three to 126.

Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Brian Martin responded to the first-quarter report by lowering his fiscal 2023 earnings project to $7 a share and fiscal 2024 to $6.95, respectively.

"Our downward revision reflects a more conservative outlook on (loan revenue) and a significant decline in BHG revenues, which are partially offset by lower expenses and provisioning as credit trends remain healthy," Martin said.

Martin maintained his "Buy" rating on Pinnacle.

"We believe the current valuation level offers investors the opportunity to buy one of the best managed, high-performing banks in the country at a modest multiple," Martin said.

"We expect Pinnacle to outperform peer (group) in a more challenging operating environment given its unique business model, which is based on taking talent and market share from competitors."

Pinnacle's board of directors declared Wednesday a 22-cent per share cash dividend. It would be paid May 26 to shareholders registered as of May 5.