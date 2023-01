The Pinnacle Storage chain is preparing to open its first Winston-Salem and Triad location off South Stratford Road near the Sheetz convenience store.

The facility is one of three that Pinnacle has planned for the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, the others being built off New Market Boulevard in Boone and in Burlington.

The company, based in Wilmington, has 15 sites in North Carolina — mostly in the southeastern part of the state — along with six in South Carolina.