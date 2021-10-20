Pipe manufacturer plans Stanly County plant

Custom Alloy Corp., a manufacturer of pipe fittings and forgings, said Wednesday it will built a production facility in Badin that will create 40 jobs and represent an $8.1 million capital investment.
The plant will make products for the U.S. Navy.
The family-owned company serves the power generation, petrochemical, refining, gas transmission, subsea, aerospace, mining, nuclear marine, and defense industries.
The plan with the Badin plant is providing the U.S. Navy “with faster deliveries and increased capacity, which will lead to less turbulence in the supply chain for these important components.”
The new jobs are projected to pay an average annual wage of $42,458. By comparison, the Stanly County average is $35,420.
The company has been made eligible for up to $100,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.
