Piping manufacturer selects Nash site for plant

Cosmonid Co. Ltd., a polyethylene infrastructure piping manufacturer, said Tuesday it will create 168 new jobs in Nash County as part of a $12.8 million capital investment.

The manufacturer said the 128,000-square-foot plant in Middlesex will serve as its first North American manufacturing campus for industrial, natural gas and drinking water pipes.

The Korea-based company makes piping products to include PE pipe, fittings, ball valves and installation tools.

The Middlesex campus also will include warehousing and office space in the Middlesex Corporate Centre.

The average annual salary for the job positions is $44,425, compared with the Nash average wage of $44,377.

The manufacturer has been made eligible for up to $1.08 million in performance-based incentives over a 12 year-period from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.

