Pisgah Laboratories plans Transylvania plant expansion

Pisgah Laboratories, Inc., a pharmaceutical manufacturer, said Monday it will add 57 new jobs as part of a $55 million capital investment in Transylvania County.

Pisgah received its first Food and Drug Administration approval to manufacture active pharmaceutical ingredients in 2002 before exclusively developing pharmaceuticals in 2005. Pisgah holds 31 patents and manufactures the active ingredients for pain medicines and the treatment of disorders and diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and fibromyalgia.

The expansion will add sterile injectables and liquid filling operations, along with a pilot manufacturing facility, quality control laboratory, warehousing, and microbiological laboratories.

The expansion also includes a commitment to develop a life sciences training collaborative with local and regional colleges, universities and Transylvania manufacturers.

The new positions include analysts, technicians, supervisors and managers, which have an average annual salary of $60,088. By comparison, Transylvania’s overall average annual wage is $39,028.

The company has been made eligible for up to $50,000 in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund. Those incentives require a local match.

