Plakous Therapeutics gains $1.5 million grant

Plakous Therapeutics Inc. of Winston-Salem said Tuesday it has received a notice of a $1.5 million award for Phase II of its Small Business Innovation Research grant.

The grant comes from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development at the National Institutes of Health.

The grant will be dedicated to Plakous' development of novel therapies for preventing necrotizing enterocolitis, a disease affecting premature babies with a 30% mortality rate. It is caused by inflammation and lack of development of the intestines.

Seth Tomblyn, Plakous’ chief science officer, is the principal investigator on the project in conjunction with N.C. State University researchers.

