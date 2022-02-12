Plant fire sets back neighboring businesses in production, revenue and worry

“We were already really busy with our normal production, especially in one of our finishing areas where we could least afford the down time.

“We’re working extra hours to make up for the production, and we do have business interruption insurance that we will file a claim,” he said.

One silver lining, according to Gordon, was last week’s arrival of new finishing equipment.

“But it won’t be up and running until mid-March, so I don’t see getting anywhere close to being caught up until late March or early April,” Gordon said.

Gordon said the company’s customers, many of whom are out-of-state, have been understanding about the production delays.

“The local and national media attention to the fire has helped to point out our challenges,” Gordon said.

“But, some customers weren’t aware of the fire’s implications on our production until I sent them photos of what was going on across the street and told them to check out how nasty this has been.”

“We feel very fortunate because it could have been much worse if there had been an explosion,” Gordon said.