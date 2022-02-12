Plant fire sets back neighboring businesses in production, revenue and worry

The fire damage from the Jan. 31 Winston Weaver Co. Inc. plant inferno was contained — fortunately — to the 8.46-acre campus at 4440 N. Cherry St.
However, the intense heat and widespread smoke from the fire have proven to be more than a minor inconvenience for several businesses within the one-mile evacuation radius.
Winston-Salem Fire Department officials ordered a voluntary evacuation of about 6,500 individuals around the site because of the presence of an estimated 500 tons of combustible ammonium nitrate at the plant and nearly another 100 tons in an adjacent rail car.
“The fact of the matter is that at the beginning of this incident, there was enough ammonium nitrate on hand for this to be one of the worst explosions in U.S. history,” fire chief William “Trey” Mayo said Feb. 2.
As firefighters and officials waited for the fire to be extinguished, businesses and employees inside the evacuation zone were not allowed on their properties from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 31 until three to four days later, depending on their work schedules.
For some, it took several more days to assess damages, contract for clean-up assistance and resume operations.
All of which contributed to missed or shuffled production time, lost or delayed revenue, and the start of business interruption claims for those businesses with that kind of insurance coverage.
Winston Packaging
Even before the fire, the 60 workers at the Winston Packaging plant at 8095 North Point Blvd. already were dealing with high customer demand for its customized retail display and marketing products.
Those customers include tobacco manufacturers, personal care product manufacturers and retail and grocery store chains. Supply chain shortages and shipment delays compounded the production challenges.
Which is why the timing of the evacuation couldn’t have been more disruptive to the plant, said James Gordon, its president and chief executive.
The normal production schedule is two 10-hour shifts on Mondays through Thursdays and a 12-hour shift on Fridays through Sundays.
The eight second-shift employees working Jan. 31 were about halfway through their production work when Winston-Salem fire and police personnel warned them about the severity of the next-door fire.
Gordon said he told the plant manager to close the plant about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 31 “because it was a fertilizer plant, the fire department has withdrawn from fighting the fire to set up the evacuation radius, and it was clear that the fire was going to get much worse.”
Gordon said that “we basically lost 3½ days of production, which put us even more of a scrambling mode that we were before the fire.”
“We were already really busy with our normal production, especially in one of our finishing areas where we could least afford the down time.
“We’re working extra hours to make up for the production, and we do have business interruption insurance that we will file a claim,” he said.
One silver lining, according to Gordon, was last week’s arrival of new finishing equipment.
“But it won’t be up and running until mid-March, so I don’t see getting anywhere close to being caught up until late March or early April,” Gordon said.
Gordon said the company’s customers, many of whom are out-of-state, have been understanding about the production delays.
“The local and national media attention to the fire has helped to point out our challenges,” Gordon said.
“But, some customers weren’t aware of the fire’s implications on our production until I sent them photos of what was going on across the street and told them to check out how nasty this has been.”
“We feel very fortunate because it could have been much worse if there had been an explosion,” Gordon said.
“The only real issue has been inconvenience.”
AML Wrestling
The sooty smoke seeping into AML Wrestling’s production studio at 4421 N. Cherry St. — about 0.4 miles away from the plant fire — was extensive enough that all activities were halted for 10 days until Thursday night to allow for cleanup.
AML, owned by local businessman Tracy Myers, functions as an independent promotion in the Carolinas, and a training center for new and beginning talent that range from wrestlers, managers and valets to referees, announcers and production crews.
“Our financial impact was huge,” Myers said. “We had to cancel training classes for the week” for the three trainers and 50 students.
The promotion, founded in 2012, is known primarily for its WrestleCade fan-fest and wresting shows over Thanksgiving weekend at Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.
WrestleCade typically features a mix of wrestling legends selling autographs and merchandise, mid-and high-level wrestlers from top promotions — such as All Elite Wrestling, Impact and now-on-hiatus Ring of Honor — looking for extra pay or to keep active in the ring, and young talent trying to establish their brand.
Without a cable TV deal, AML’s main exposure comes from its streaming network, studio shows taped weekly for distribution, live events mostly in high school gyms and community venues, and social media videos and mentions.
“That facility also serves as a TV production studio, and all taping had to be halted,” Myers said.
“In addition, all of our television recording/audio equipment is stored at the facility.
“Our tapings go to The Highspots Network and PivotShare. They will respond by not paying us because we couldn’t provide the content.”
Myers said the promotion doesn’t have business interruption insurance.
Myers said that when he was informed of the plant fire, “I honestly had no idea the plant was still open.”
“We were having a training class when the fire broke out, but didn’t evacuate at first because we had no idea it was happening.”
Being an independent promotion, Myers said AML “didn’t have other facilities available to us on such short notice.”
“If they were, we didn’t have time to get our equipment moved so it wouldn’t have mattered.
“After cleaning the studio the best we could, we realize that we had to hire a professional company because we can’t get rid of all of the soot on the inside,” Myers said. “We had to get an HVAC company out to replace all of the filters.
“We are thankful that no one was injured, but saddened by the lost income.”
Triad Seafood
Myra Cornell, who works at Triad Seafood at 4459 Indiana Ave., was still at the business when the fire started.
The business is across the street on the other side of a small business park.
“We had just closed the doors,” she said. “It was a small fire that turned into a raging fire. I had to walk down the street to meet my ride.”
Employees were not able to get back into the business until Feb. 2, when they were able to salvage some of the fish by moving it into a cooler.
They iced down the fish, but weren’t able to get back onto the site until Feb. 5 because of the evacuation. By then, she said, all the fish were spoiled.
Cornell reckons they threw away some 1,000 pounds of fish: red snapper, rock bass, croaker, flounder and fillets of trout, whiting, catfish and other delectables. They also lost all the fruits and vegetables they sell in the store — cabbage, tomatoes, corn and cucumbers, among others.
Employee James Taylor said he lost the pay he would have received that week.
The store reopened on Feb. 9, but Cornell said they didn’t have any fish in yet, so they “made $13” from the day’s sales. The business got resupplied with fish Feb. 10.
Cornell said owner Archie Tuttle would be dealing with the insurance and compensation questions. Tuttle was not available for comment.
Fortunately, Cornell said, the seafood place didn’t have to cancel any orders that people made in advance, as they sometimes do.
But some folks were still looking for fish: On Feb. 3, there were 65 missed calls on the telephone, and another 30 on Feb. 5.
Camel City CrossFit
Reggie Lau, owner of the Camel City CrossFit franchise at 104 Progress Lane, became aware of the plant fire about 7 p.m. Jan. 31 when a member pointed it out upon arriving for a class.
Lau said city police and fire officials arrived minutes later to strongly recommend that they cancel classes.
Little did Lau know at that time it would almost a week before he could reopen his doors at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 7.
Because his franchise is based on monthly membership fees, Lau said he doesn’t expect to be affected in terms of revenue.
He said he appreciates the way other CrossFit franchises in the area, as well as other fitness centers, allowed his members to use their facilities for free during the shutdown.
Although Lau expressed confidence in the loyalty of his client base, he said there’s always a concern that a change in workout habits and scenery could prompt a membership move.
Lau said he was discouraged to learn about the level of supplies Winston Weaver was storing at the plant.
“We definitely dodged a bullet because if the ammonium nitrate goes up, our gym is gone with it,” Lau said.
“I didn’t know about those levels and I don’t believe my landlord did as well. If I had known, I wouldn’t have rented this space.
“Depending on whether they decide to rebuild or not will decide whether we stay here or not.”
FedEx, WestRock
The WestRock Co. plant at 8080 North Point Blvd. is across the street from the fertilizer plant campus.
The company followed the recommendations of city fire and police officials in evacuating the plant shortly after it was informed of the potential for an explosion.
“We are incredibly grateful that all of our employees, as well as local residents, were safely evacuated following the fire at the nearby fertilizer plant,” said Courtney James, the company’s corporate communications director.
“The temporary closure of the Winston-Salem facility caused disruptions to our production lines, and our local team quickly mobilized to implement contingency plans, including shifting production to nearby WestRock facilities.”
The North Point production facility became operational again on Feb. 4 upon the shrinking of the risk radius around the plant.
The FedEx Ship Center at 100 Progress Court was shut down from Feb. 1 through Feb. 3 before reopening at 8 a.m. Feb. 4.
“The flexibility of our networks enabled us to operate with contingency plans in place and lessen the impact on service,” spokesperson Kendall Downing said.
“We have resumed normal operations, and we appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as we worked to provide the best service possible while keeping our team members safe.”
