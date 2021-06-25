Plantation Place I, II apartments sell for $5.35 million

The Winston-Salem apartment complexes Plantation Place I and II have been sold for a combined $5.35 million to a Charlotte multi-family residential company with a major Triad presence, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 80-unit Plantation Place I at 3626-3656 Cedar Springs Drive was sold for $3.72 million, while the 32-unit Plantation Place II at 3615 Cash Drive was sold for $1.62 million.

The buyer of both complexes was an affiliate of Ginkgo Residential LLC.

The seller of Planation Place 1 is L’Audace Equity V LLC of New York, which paid $2.91 million for the complex in August. The seller of Plantation Place II is Eagleview Plantation Place LLC of Charlotte.

Gingko Residential already owns in the Triad: The Brookford Place, Gardens at Country Club, Salem Ridge, Savannah Place, The Cove and The Flats at Salem apartment complexes in Winston-Salem; The Station on Pineview in Kernersville; Pepperstone and Spencer Crossing in Greensboro; and Swathmore Court in High Point.

At least 66 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth County since 2018 for a combined $714.99 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.

